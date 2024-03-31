Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/31/2024 – 20:45

Vitória pulled off an epic comeback against Bahia this Sunday (31), with a 3-2 victory, and moved closer to the Bahia Championship title, after seven years of fasting. In the first match of the final at the Barradão stadium, with only red and black fans, Leão lost 2-0 to Tricolor, from Grupo City, until the 21st minute of the second half, with goals scored by Cauly and Thaciano. At 22 minutes, the story of the game began to change, thanks to two attackers coming off the bench. First Matheus Gonçalves reduced the score for Leão, and then he scored the equalizer in the 44th minute. The winning goal was scored by Yuri Castilho, in stoppage time, to the madness of the more than 30 thousand fans at Barradão.

With today's triumph, Vitória completed 23 unbeaten games at home. The title decision will be next Sunday (7), at 4pm (Brasília time), at Arena Fonte Nova, with live broadcast of the TV Brasil in partnership with TVE Bahia. Tricolor, the current Bahian champion, will have to win by two goals to lift the cup again. If they win by one goal, the champion will be decided for penalty kicks.

Related news: VICTORY OF VICTORYAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️ WITH GOALS FROM MATEUS GONÇALVES (2x) AND IURY CASTILHO, LEÃO BEAT BAHIA IN THE ONE-WAY MATCH OF THE BAIANÃO FINAL. GO LION!!!!!! : @victorfotos #PegaLeão #ByOurHistory #Baianão2024 pic.twitter.com/E4z3ueDBWu — EC Vitória (@ECVitoria) March 31, 2024

At the beginning of the first half, Vitória had more possession of the ball, but had few shots. The best chance to score was in the 16th minute: Camutanga launched the ball into the penalty area and when goalkeeper Marcos Felipe left the ball quickly, the ball fell to Alerrandro, who faced the empty goal, but shot it out. After the scare, Bahia organized themselves on the field and started trying to open the score from outside the area, first with Lucas in the 32nd minute and, subsequently, with Juba. The most dangerous move came at the end, after goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo made a mistake, after being raised in the penalty area, Thaciano headed towards the goal, but defender Wagner Leonardo cleared the ball over the line.

The final stage was electrifying. In the first minute of the ball being in play, after defensive midfielder Willian Oliveira hesitated as Leão's ball came out, Cauly took advantage of the cue and rolled the ball for Thaciano to open the scoring at Barradão. Even behind the marker, Vitória continued to attack, and had the opportunity to equalize in the 13th minute, after Dudu raised the ball for Alerrandro to shoot alone, face to face with goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, but the number 9 did not control the ball. . Then, in the 17th minute, Bahia expanded on Juba's play, who started at speed down the left, and raised it just enough for Cauly to send it into the back of the net.

Vitória pulled one back four minutes later. Dudu threw it to Matheusinho to shoot at goal from the edge of the area, but Argentine Cuesta deflected it and the ball fell to Mateus Gonçalves to hit the cheek of the net. And as fate would have it, he scored his second, setting the match on fire by equalizing in the 44th minute, taking advantage of the ball after Marcos Felipe's attempted save. And as the game only ends when it ends, there was still time for Iury Castilho to turn the score in Leão's favor in stoppage time. The number 7 took advantage of Zeca's launch from the right to appear by surprise in the small area and shoot into the back of the goal.

Other finals

Goiano Championship

Atlético took an advantage in the Goianão title decision by beating Vila Nova away from home, 2-0. Alix Vinícius and Luiz Fernando found the net this Sunday (31) at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga stadium, better known as OBA. The champion of Goiás will be defined next Sunday (7), at 4pm, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, home of Dragão, who could even lose by a goal and still lift the cup. Vila Nova will need to win by at least three goals to guarantee the state title. If the score is 2-0, the cup will be decided by penalty kicks.

Paulista championship

Santos broke Palmeiras' unbeaten record at Paulistão by beating their rival 1-0 at Vila Belmiro, in the Paulistão final first leg. Midfielder Otero scored the only goal of the match at the beginning of the second half. The return game will be at Allianz Parque, home of Verdão, next Sunday (7), at 6pm. Peixe only depends on a draw to become São Paulo champion. Verdão, who is fighting for their third title, will have to win by two goals to lift the cup. If they win by a goal difference, Palmeiras will decide the title on penalties.