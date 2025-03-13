Betis did not leave doubts and imposed with total clarity to Vitoria Guimaraes in the second round of the round of 16 of the Conference League. We analyze the individual actions of the pupils of Manuel Pellegrini:
Thus they played
Fran Vieites
APPROVED
It has been demonstrated in this tie that there is a striker to fight for the conference League, but with the goalkeeper there are still reasonable doubts …
Aitor Ruibal
GOOD
Seeing that the game was more than controlled, he contributed above, putting the center of Bakambu’s first goal.
Bartra
REMARKABLE
Excellent defensive work of a footballer who in addition to showing a good level on the grass, shows being one of the most demanding Betics in the locker room. That is gold.
Diego Llorente
REMARKABLE
Superb of the Madrid central party that bitter Nelson Oliveira and even launched on some occasion to his teammates towards the attack.
Ricardo Rodríguez
APPROVED
It went unnoticed throughout the game. He continues to win in confidence and accumulate minutes in his particular career against Perraud.
Altimira
REMARKABLE
Poor security system at the Afonso Henriques stadium. They let him in with a knife. It is not explained otherwise to cut everything.
ISCO
OUTSTANDING
He left no one to grind. He was determined to impose his law. And so it was done from minute one. Sheriff Alarcón. Commander. Leader. Captain. Star. International.
Fornals
APPROVED
Altimira and Isco left him without focus. Despite this, he continues after his injury gaining prominence in the center of the field. He knows the way to the cup.
Antony
OUTSTANDING
He had a lot of bad milk despite the entire Portuguese defense. He was when and where he should. He participated in all the goals of Betis.
Bakambu
OUTSTANDING
It will turn out that Betis does have an apt striker to face the Conference League. The Congolese gave the Vitoria in Guimaraes defining. Three goals in the tie.
Jesús Rodríguez
GOOD
It is one of those children who go crazy to anyone who has the work of caring for them. Ask them to the right side of Vitoria Guimaraes. Something more off in the second half until it came out.
Abde
Suspense
He dedicated himself to war on his own.
Natan
APPROVED
He gave continuity to the good defensive work of his classmates.
Matthew
Without qualifying
Little time for the canterano.
Pablo García
Without qualifying
Minutes to continue enjoying.
Pellegrini
OUTSTANDING
Importance to the important and his team sent from minute one to 90 without leaving margin.
The Jagiellonia Bialtak … Polish will be the rival of Betis in the quarter -final round.
Session boundary
- Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.
Try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.
Keep sailing
Article only for subscribers
#Vitoria #Guimaraes #Betis #players #notes #Antony #Isco #Bakamboom #start #Breslavia
Leave a Reply