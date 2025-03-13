Conference League
Meeting corresponding to the return of the round of 16 of the Conference League
He Betis Look for a place in the quarterfinals of the Conference League. The Verdiblanco team is measured to Vitoria Guimaraes in Portuguese lands after the 2-2 of the first leg in the Benito Villamarín. Here you can consult the statistics that are given in the duel that is held in the Dom Afonso Henriques:
In case of achieving the classification, Betis will be measured to Jagiellonia Bialystok Polish.
Statistics
0
Goals
2
0
Door tool
2
0
Auctions out
2
0
Shots to the stick
0
0
Assistance
2
0
Goal assists
0
3
Faults committed
7
5
Failures received
3
0
Yellow cards
0
0
Red cards
0
200
Correct passes
187
33
Failed passes
28
0
You were playing
0
0
Stops
0
0
Corners
3
0
Penalties in favor
0
0
Penalties against
0
Report an error
#Vitoria #Guimaraes #Betis #Party #Statistics
Leave a Reply