Cairo (AFP)

The Egyptian national football team coach, the Portuguese Rui Vitoria, excluded the players Tariq Hamed, Emam Ashour and Hussein El Shahat from the Pharaohs’ camp “for not adhering to the system and internal rules,” after the great victory over Djibouti 6-0 in Cairo, in the first round of the first group of the African qualifiers for… World Cup 2026.

Hours before traveling to Liberia to play its second match in the qualifiers against its host Sierra Leone on Sunday, Vitoria showed the red eye to its players by taking a disciplinary decision announced by the Egyptian Federation to impose a state of discipline within the camp.

Hamed (Saudi Damak), Ashour and Al-Shahat (Al-Ahly) had participated in part of the training, then they complained of foot pain and then decided not to complete the exercises and enter the locker rooms.

Press reports indicated that Vitoria held a lecture at the players’ hotel, in which he stressed that he would not allow objection to his decisions, stressing that he would not allow any negligence or laxity.

Khaled Al-Dirandali, Vice President of the Egyptian Federation, commented in television statements, “Vitoria has the right to exclude or call up any player, and the trio are good players, and the coach always has a technical vision, and he is the one who makes the decision regarding whether any player participates or sits as a substitute.”

While Khaled Bebo, director of football at Al-Ahly club, asked Mohamed Khaled Gharaba, director of the national team, to submit a report on the exclusion of the duo, Al-Shahat and Ashour, and he decided to hold a hearing with the players to find out the reasons for their exclusion from the camp.

For his part, Ahmed Soliman, a member of the Board of Directors of the Zamalek Club, said, “Vitoria’s leniency with the disciplinary decisions and penalties issued by the Zamalek Club against the team’s duo, Ahmed Fattouh and Mohamed Sobhi, and their inclusion in the national team allowed the trio Hamed, Ashour, and El Shahat to rebel against him after an easy match.”

After defeating Djibouti 6-0 with a quartet of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian national team seeks to secure top spot in the group with a second successive victory over Sierra Leone.

The two teams met in the 2012 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, and tied in the first leg in Cairo 1-1, and Egypt lost the second leg 1-2.

Regarding the confrontation with Sierra Leone, Vitoria said, “The big victory over Djibouti will not deceive us, and I know very well the circumstances of the match and the strength of the opponent.”

He added, “We are looking to take the lead in the group to ensure qualification for the finals, and we realize that what is coming is definitely more difficult, and our group in the qualifiers is not easy at all.”

In turn, national team captain Salah expressed his sadness over the absence of fans from the matches, sending a message of the necessity of greater attendance.

He continued, “We now have a coach with whom we are doing well, and we hope to win the next African Nations Championship with him and qualify for the World Cup.”

For his part, Amido Karim, the coach of the Sierra Leone national team, said that facing the Egyptian national team will be difficult. “We respect the Egyptian national team on the field, but we strive to win. We have a special plan to stop Mohamed Salah during the match and reduce his danger.”

Regarding playing the match in Liberia, the Sierra Leone coach said, “I refused to face the Egyptian national team in Cairo back and forth. We are competing with Egypt to qualify, and it is not reasonable for us to face a team the size of Egypt in Cairo twice.” The African Confederation chose Liberia Stadium to host Sunday’s match due to the close distance with Sierra Leone.”