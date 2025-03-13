He Real Betis The classification for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League in the second leg of the eighth tie that will face him Vitoria de Guimaraes in it Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium. The crossing is matched after the first assault, played at Benito Villamarín last Thursday and finished with two goals. For the Verdiblancos they scored Bakambu and Isco and for visitors, Joao Saraiva and Nelson Oliveira. Each Betis goal was replicated within a few minutes by a Portuguese team that showed good ways and was competitive.

Pellegrini’s men traveled to Guimaraeswhere they will have the support of some 1,500 Betics, with the illusion of passing this round and the confidence of knowing in the best moment of the season, reflected above all in that Twelve twelve In LaLiga thanks to the poker of consecutive victories achieved against Real Sociedad, Getafe, Real Madrid and UD Las Palmas. Seven games have not losing both Vitoria and Betis, which are sixth of their respective leagues.

Betis’s call

The Verdiblanca expedition is composed of 21 players, including Johnny Cardoso, who suffers an overload and could, in any case, appear in the starting eleven. Marc Roca and Lo Celso cause low, due to injury; William Carvalho and Cuchonot being registered; and Chimy Ávila, by sanction. Pablo García occupies in the list the place of the Argentine attacker. The normal thing is that Pellegrini bets for the most starting eleven, with the foreseeable entry in the center of the field of Fornals.

In the only one preceding Among these two teams in Guimaraes, Betis won 0-1, with Chuli goal, in the group stage of the 2013-2014 European League.

