Russian actor and director Maxim Vitorgan commented on the scandal between singer Olga Buzova and sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev on Match TV. His words are quoted by StarHit.

“I don’t know about you, but it seems to me that it’s better not to know something than to receive money for creating the appearance that you know something, for example, in football. And it is certainly better to be Buzova than to try at her expense to lengthen your own pussy and establish yourself. In short, don’t be mouflons, ”Vitorgan stood up for the singer.

The incident took place on June 14th. Guberniev brought Buzova to tears on the air of the program “All for the match!”, Where she made a speech in support of the Russian national football team. The commentator asked the artist which school is closer to her – Russian with the requirements of Stanislav Cherchesov or Soviet, coach Efros (Anatoly Efros – Soviet director – Lenta.ru comment). The singer could not answer the question, to which Guberniev quoted the book “Kid and Carlson”, saying: “Have you stopped drinking cognac in the morning?” After that, the singer burst into tears.

After that, information appeared about the removal of Guberniev from the airwaves. Later, the TV commentator denied this information and stated that the incident was not a production.