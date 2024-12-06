“If I score against Barça I won’t celebrate it out of respect,” said Vitor Roque yesterday, who will start today against a Barça team that loaned him to Betis until 2025 so that he could continue growing. Or rather for him to start doing it. Because in the League, with Xavi’s Barça, Roque barely played 319 minutes. Then Flick arrived, who tried him out on the American tour. No luck either. Upon the team’s return, Deco told André Cury, his agent, that he had to find a way out because the bet was on Pau Víctor.

At that time Roque didn’t even have an assigned number. His number 19 was awarded to Lamine Yamal. And, of course, he was not registered in the League either. A whole ‘X’ file that fell on the backs of Deco, the sports director who recommended his signing to Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff when he was not yet the head of the Barça sports field and who closed the operation as soon as he entered the club. . Barcelona paid 30 million fixed and agreed another 31 million in variables for Vitor Roque who, under the nickname Tigrinho arrived in January of last year with the aim of being Lewandowski’s replacement. It was never so far away.

Cury imposed in the negotiations with Deco that the fear clause not be applied to the Brazilian

So Roque left in the summer. Sad, angry and disappointed with Barça. He even wanted to close a transfer. But Barça was losing financially because in the negotiations to sign him, Deco agreed that Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense would take 10 million in the event of a future sale. So the buyer should be willing to pay 40 million. There were no candidates. After considering several options, including returning to Brazil, the transfer proposal from Betis arrived. He signed until 2025, with the option of another season. The Andalusian team also reserved the right to purchase the footballer for this year or for the next season for around 25 million.

Read also

In the negotiations Cury imposed that there be no fear clause. That is, Betis did not have to pay extra to line up against Barça. The agent defended before Deco that this went against the spirit of transfers which, in his opinion, is none other than giving the player the minutes that the owner club cannot give him. Even if it is against the club itself. The matter sparked some discussion. But the market ended in two days, so Deco accepted.

We will have to watch him and defend him like the rest. I was not happy in Barcelona. “It was a good decision to let him go.”

Hansi Flick





Yesterday Flick did not seem worried about meeting rival Roque. “We will have to monitor him and defend him like the rest. I was not happy in Barcelona. “It was a good decision to let him go,” he said. At the moment, with Betis Roque has 9 starts and 3 goals in 12 League games. Two other goals in the Cup are added to his scoring tally.

To miss a penalty you have to dare to take it. Playing against Barça is an incentive for him”

Manuel Pellegrini





“Alright. He’s scoring goals. He has played good games. He is helping and working well, which is what we had planned,” Deco added yesterday, who dressed in shorts again to play a solidarity match between Barça legends for DANA. Even so, the Brazilian is not going through his best moment. This week in Betis’ 1-3 Cup victory against Sant Andreu, Roque sent a ball he received inside the area into the clouds and missed a penalty. There is a point of anxiety that the Brazilian himself has admitted. His closest entourage is trying these days to take all the pressure off him to reconnect with Barça. Also his coach, Manuel Pellegrini, who yesterday recalled that “to miss a penalty you have to dare to take it” and that “playing against Barça is an incentive for him.”

Vitor Roque is fine, he is scoring goals. “He has played good games.”

decoration





The player’s closest entourage tells this newspaper that “he is doing very well at Betis” because “it is a welcoming club” and that “Pellegrini gives him confidence.” And they value the quiet life they have in Seville. He lives with his wife, Dayana, whom he married before traveling to Barcelona. His parents are also with him, who have now gone to Brazil on a trip, but who will return on December 20 to celebrate Christmas. In the locker room he has a very close relationship with fellow Brazilian Natan. But Roque always has one eye on Barça. Because, although he left with the idea of ​​not returning, the disappointment has faded. He would like to succeed with Barça with whom he has a contract until June 30, 2031.

Barça wants to reaffirm its recovery at the Benito Villamarín

There will be no rotations in an eleven with Lewandowski

Confident and smiling. This is how the Flick players took to the pitch yesterday in the last training session before traveling to Seville to face Betis today at the Benito Villamarín (4:15 p.m.) in what will be the eleventh League game away from home. “The victory against Mallorca is noticeable,” confessed the German coach who wants his team today to definitively leave behind the autumn slump they suffered in November when they added a streak of three games without winning in the League (0-1 against Real Sociedad , 2-2 against Celta and 1-2 against Las Palmas).

The objective against Betis is for the team to maintain the level exhibited in the second half against Mallorca. Recovering the intensity that he had exhibited at the beginning of the season in the recovery after a loss and showing his forcefulness in front of goal and his effectiveness defending offside. He ended up scoring (1-5). And without Lewandowski in the eleven.

Yesterday in the last training session Flick tested his gala eleven with the Pole as center forward. Raphinha will accompany him. Flick does not dare to do without the Brazilian, who has 16 goals and eight assists. “We need Raphinha in every game, he is a key player. If he is available for 90 minutes, the better,” said Flick, who did not want to get involved in whether the team depends too much on Lamine Yamal, who will also start. “We will see if the statistics hold up,” he said, referring to the fact that Barcelona in the League has not won the four games in which the youth player has not started. On the other hand, with him in the eleven they have won the other 12 matches.

In front of Barça they will have a Betis team, which has bad numbers despite its relief in the Cup. The black sensations did not clear their head this week despite beating Sant Andreu, from the Second RFEF (1-3). Pellegrini announced that Isco Alarcón returns to the squad seven months after being injured. It will also be a special match for four former Blaugrana players: Marc Bartra, Sergi Altimira, Abde and Vitor Roque.

Next week, to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Flick suggested that Araújo will travel. He will do so without a medical discharge so that he can complete the Blaugrana team’s three training sessions in Germany. “He will return against Leganés,” Flick said.