André Cury, the representative of Vitor Roque, a player signed last summer by Barça, assures that the Brazilian forward “is recovering very well” from his injury. “We believe that in four weeks, at most, he can be ready,” he commented in statements to the RAC1 program ‘Tu diràs’. And he has stated: “The idea of the player and Barça is that he comes in January, everything has been agreed with Paranaense.”
The Brazilian forward suffered a very tough tackle a couple of weeks ago that caused a ligament injury to the syndesmosis in his right ankle. It was not necessary for him to undergo surgery. The recovery is going from strength to strength and Barça are taking care to avoid any haste in his return in the last matches of the Brazilian championship. Barça does not want relapses.
This further increases the possibility that Ferrán Torres will leave the club if a good offer comes for him, since the debt that the club currently has amounts to 2.7 billion euros and with the arrival of the Brazilian it would not only be the forward which would be saturated, otherwise the fair play accounts would not finish adding up. Let us remember that at this time the Barcelona Club continues to exceed the salary limits it has set The league.
Roque would come to gradually enter the team, give Lewandowski a rest when the Pole needs it and little by little give him that generational relief to end up becoming the starting forward for FC Barcelona. The Barcelona Sports City Office really wants the Brazilian to wear balugrana. They have a lot of confidence in what they believe is the pearl that Barcelona needs to finish underpinning its regeneration towards the project of the future.
