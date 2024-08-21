FC Barcelona have decided that Víctor Roque, one of the promising youngsters in Brazilian football, will play for Real Betis Balompié next season. The forward, who arrived at the club with the label of a future star, will have the opportunity to continue his development in La Liga, this time wearing the green and white shirt.
Barcelona have made this decision after considering several options, including a significant purchase offer from Sporting Lisbon. The Lisbon club were willing to pay 30 million euros to secure Roque’s services permanently. However, the Brazilian player showed his desire to remain in the Spanish league, which tipped the balance in Betis’ favour.
Both clubs are currently finalising the details of the loan contract, which will include a clause in which Betis agrees to assume almost all of the young striker’s salary. This operation is viewed favourably by all parties involved: Barcelona guarantees playing time to a player with great potential, Betis is strengthening itself with a promising talent, and Víctor Roque has the opportunity to continue shining in a top-level league.
With this loan, Betis has secured a luxury reinforcement for its attack, while Barcelona hopes that Roque will return to the Camp Nou with more experience and ready to take on a leading role in the future of the team.
More news about the transfer market
Get the latest news on FC Barcelona, transfer rumours, polls and more in our Whatsapp channel
#Vitor #Roque #play #Real #Betis #season
Leave a Reply