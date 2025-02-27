The striker is one more while closing his departure, the side participates again with his teammates and the end remains low and also aims to miss the shock of Saturday



02/27/2025



Updated at 10: 58h.





He Real Betis It has been exercised on Thursday morning in the sports city Luis del Sol with the presence of Titor Roquewhich is still waiting for the Verdiblanco Club and Barcelona to close the details about its departure to Palmeiras before the conclusion of the file of signings in Brazil on the night of February 28. In addition, Bellerín’s presence with the group and the absence, one more day, of Abde. The Verdiblancos prepare this Saturday’s duel against Real Madrid.

Vitor Roque has trained normally on the grass of the Verdiblancas facilities but pending the novelties that will arrive at this time to specify their departure. The parties have seriously advanced so that the footballer seen the colors of Palmeiras immediately in an agreement in which the transfer to Betis will be broken and he will receive an increase in the property of ABDE’s rights, which to date shares with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Bellerín returned with the group after a load management day after returning to the activity earlier. The side is in a process of progressive rehabilitation to the general dynamics after being several months for a serious problem on the sole of the foot. Fornals and Sabaly completed another session and this Friday they will enter the call to receive the Madrid players.

Who will not be sure is Abde, that another day is lost after having been low last minute for the duel in Getafe. He has not worked throughout the week and will not be recovered to receive whites. Nor participated with the rest Ortiz, William Carvalho, Marc Roca and Lo Celso.









Meanwhile, the youth players present with the first team in this training were the goalkeepers Guilherme and Germán, the Defense Arribas, the midfielders Mateo and Dani Pérez and the extreme Jesús Rodríguez.