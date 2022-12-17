Brazilian footballers are synonymous with natural talent, the tradition they have with football in the Brazilian territory is no secret to anyone and that is why they can boast of enjoying several of the best footballers of all time within their history and year. Every year they produce young talents who with the passage of time aim to be the great protagonists of the ball.
The big clubs in Europe understand this situation and that is why more and more frequently, the best teams on the planet move into the market with the aim of signing the teenagers they fall in love with in Brazil, the clearest example being the recent movement of the Real Madrid for Endrick, whom they signed in exchange for 60 million euros, plus 12 in taxes, an investment that on many occasions is not made even by the best footballers today. Now, after the race has been defined by Endrick, in the old continent they are already probing another Brazilian jewel, Vitor Roque.
According to information from ‘Globo’, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG are the 4 teams that are interested in Vitor Roque, a 17-year-old striker who plays for Paranaense and who, despite his young age, is already the figure of the team and an important reference in front of the goal. The 4 clubs will assess Roque’s growth in the following months and if they are satisfied with his evolution, they could move the chips to sign him, initially understanding that his sale clause is 100 million euros.
