The Brazilian forward Vitor Roquewhich landed this Wednesday in Barcelonacompleted an intense first day as a Barça player in which he passed the mandatory medical examination and posed for the graphic press in the traditional photo session next to the shield of the Catalan club's offices.

Roque, 18, landed first thing in the morning at El Prat airport and then went to the Joan Gamper Sports City to complete the medical check-up, in which his weight and height were measured and he was also performed a cardiological check-up, a body mass index, an MRI and a stress test.

At the facilities of Sant Joan Despí, the former player of Athletico Paranaense He has attended to several commitments with the Barça entity's digital media and has made his first statements:

“I'm fulfilling a dream I had since I was little.” Early in the afternoon, Vitor Roque went to the Barça offices to take the traditional photo of new signings next to the club's shield in front of the media, before retiring to the hotel to rest and recover from the jet-lag. .

The arrival of 'Tigrinho', who has signed a contract for eight seasons and has a termination clause of 500 million euros, was scheduled for next summer.

However, the team's lack of a goal and the injury of Pablo Paez Gavira 'Gavi' They have advanced their arrival six months. The Brazilian attacker will train for the first time with his new teammates on Friday afternoon, when the Barça squad will return to work after the Christmas holidays.

And he could make his debut in the first league match of the year against Las Palmas, scheduled for January 4 at 9:30 p.m., in the Gran Canaria Stadium.

