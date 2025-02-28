



Titor Roque He has put this February 28 to his short stage as Betis footballer. The Brazilian striker arrived at the Verdiblanco club assigned by the Barcelona Last summer, but now he heads to Palmeiras returning in this way to your country.

Vitor Roque, 20, has played with Betis this season 33 official matches among all competitions and has managed to score seven goals. The ram has dismissed through the media of the club of what has been his hobby: «I want to thank you with all my heart for support and affection from day one. I arrived at this club with great desire and you made me feel at home from the first moment. Thanks for each applause and every cry of breath. They motivated me to continue working. I wish you the best always and I will always be grateful for everything I lived in Betis. Thank you very much, Musho Betis and see you soon ».

Betis values ​​the departure of Vitor Roque in around six million euros. To break the assignment, the Verdiblanco table has obtained as compensation the increase in the percentage of the property of ABDE up to about 30 percent. It also contemplates the savings of the premiums and the salary of the already Palmeiras player.