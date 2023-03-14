The name of Vitor Roque is already echoing around the world, due to what he has done with his club and with the national teams except Brazil, the player has earned a place on the transfer list of several of the best teams on the planet.
The interest in his talent is enormous and it will grow in the following days, because despite being 18 years old, he has already earned his first call to the absolute team of Brazil for this FIFA date.
There are several teams that do not lose track of what the teenager is doing on the field as his performance is already even higher than that of Endrick, the youth player signed by Real Madrid in January.
One of those teams is Arsenal, the London club is experiencing a great moment and they want to sign a striker for the summer, so in the last hours they moved chips for the signing of Roque, but the result was not as desired.
From Brazil they report that the leader of the Premier League presented a formal offer to Roque and his entourage to join the squad this summer, however, the player has given little thought to it and has rejected it almost immediately.
This is due to a simple and simple reason: Vitor wants to play for Barcelona and wants to wait for the final attack from the Catalans for his transfer. In Barcelona they have already submitted an offer and are preparing a second with better numbers for Paranaense.
#Vitor #Roque #rejects #Arsenal #waits #Barcelona
Leave a Reply