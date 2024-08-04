Xavi has been criticized a lot for the very few playing options he gave to Vitor Roque, however, now it seems that the Catalan coach was right all along, because after the arrival of Hansi Flick, the Brazilian youngster has not been as active in the preseason. In fact, today, Roque is not only behind Lewandowski, something that was expected, but also, the explosion of Pau Víctor in the friendly matches, places ‘Tigrinho’ as the third alternative for the center of the Barça attack.
In Barcelona, both the coaching staff and the board are currently trying to get the forward out, who knows that he has a market in Saudi Arabia, to be clear, with Al-Hilal. Sport claims that the sheikhs’ club has put a second offer on the table for Roque this summer after the first rejection of the Brazilian, however, the result has been the same, the youngster has no intention of leaving for the Middle East this summer, therefore he again rejects the champion of everything in Arab lands.
Roque’s intention is clear, to stay at Barcelona and fulfil his dream of succeeding at the club, however, if the board forces him to leave this market at least on loan, Vitor is only open to listening to offers from teams in Europe that also meet a certain level of sporting quality, he will not go to any destination just because, a fact that does not make the culés comfortable.
