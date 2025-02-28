



This Friday the Last training of the Real Betis before receiving real Madrid In the league duel corresponding to the 26th day of the 24-25 championship, which has confirmed that yesterday’s session Thursday was the last of Titor Roque with their companions under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini. After saying goodbye to the squad and the coaching staff after yesterday’s session, the Brazilian It has no longer exercised today Since the Verdiblanco and Barcelona team have reached an agreement to break its assignment and that the Barca team transfers it to Palmeiras.

In fact, everything is aimed at Vitor Roque Journey during the afternoon-nightThis Fridaydate on which the passes market is closed in Brazil, to its native country to return a little more than a year later and try relaunch a career that has been stagnant In mid -season in Barcelona and the other average in Betis.

Regarding the rest of the training, Abde has continued to be lowso the Moroccan You may not be available to Pellegrini for the duel against Madrid. In this way, Abde joins the absences from Lo Celso, Marc Roca and Ángel Ortizinjured. William Carvalho and Bellerín They have continued working under the orders of the Heliopolitan coaching staff, but They are not yet prepared to return to the playing land. After the withdrawal of the red card that Antony saw in Getafe, there is no soccer player sanctioned for the game.

The main novelty in the call can be the Return from Pablo Fornals. The Castellón already adds various training sessions after having recovered from an injury from which some relapses have suffered and of which he has not returned until he has been one hundred percent without discomfort after having to force at some point before.