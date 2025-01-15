



He Betis faces this Wednesday the Barcelona in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup. The team led by Manuel Pellegrini visits Montjuic to look for a place in the next round of the tournament of which it has been champion three times throughout its history. Vitor Roquea forward who is in the green and white team on loan from the Blaugrana, aims to start in tonight’s clash (9 p.m.). The Brazilian already knows what it’s like to score in the stadium where Betis will play today.

Vitor Roque arrived at Barcelona a year ago in a transfer that exceeded 30 million euros. The footballer did not have many opportunities with Xavi Hernandez in the second part of the season, but he did manage to score two goals both occurring on consecutive days.

The first of them was scored in Montjuic on January 31, 2024, giving Barça the victory (1-0) against Osasuna coming off the bench. A few days later he would also score in the visit to Alavés, in a match in which he saw his first red card. Since then he did not score again in an official match until his arrival at Betis. He only started for Barcelona twice in the 16 games in which he participated.

Betis managed to obtain the transfer of the footballer and has a purchase option worth more than 20 million euros. The footballer has pointed out on more than one occasion that did not have a pleasant experience in Barcelona. He was already reunited with his former team during the month of December in the match played at the Benito Villamarín and was the protagonist being subject to a penalty by Frenkie de Jong. Now he has the option to begin to clear up the doubts that exist about the Betis forward by scoring against his former teammates after just a month without seeing a goal (His last goal was achieved on December 15 against Villarreal at La Cerámica). Sum for the moment six goals in 25 appearances with Betis.