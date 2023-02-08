In Colombia the Conmebol Sub-20 2023 has been played, a tournament where the great promises of the south of the American continent show their conditions and are put in the crosshairs of several of the best clubs on the planet, who send both scouts and recruiters to receive reports of the parts that can be useful for your templates in the short, medium or long term.
Due to its formative nature and its project in reconstruction, Barcelona has been present in the tournament closely following a specific target, the young Vitor Roque, a young center forward who has long been liked by the institution and whom they see as the generational replacement direct from Lewandowski, it is known that the blaugrana fell in love with what was shown by the 17-year-old striker and it is a fact that they will seek to sign him, however, Roque was not the only player who filled the club’s eye, in the same way, the blaugrana they found an opportunity for right back in this edition.
Sources report that Barcelona has returned from Brazil with great reports from Arthur, a 19-year-old youngster, with great projection and who plays in the first team of America from Belo Horizonte. For a long time the club has wanted to incorporate a right-back to the subsidiary who will eventually rise to the first team, in winter they failed with Julián Araujo, however, now the opportunity has been opened for the ‘2’ of the sub-20 of the Green Amarela, who likes a lot for his polished individual technique and his nature in attack, with details in defense to be polished.
#Vitor #Roque #pearl #Brazil #Barcelonas #orbit
