The departure of Vitor Roque del FC Barcelona is already official: After Betis announced this Friday the end of the assignment of the Brazilian, the Club Culé has announced its definitive transfer to Palmeiras, which puts an end to its history of Blaugrana only one year after its arrival.

The Paulista and Barça entity agreed a few days ago the sale of Vitor Roque, which precisely turns 20 years old, for about 25 million eurosin an operation in which the Verdiblanco team has received as compensation – to lose the striker, whose assignment concluded at the end of the season – a part of the rights of Ez Abdenow assigned, and a priority option about Pau Victor.

“The FC Barcelona and the Palmeiras Sports Society have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Vitor Roque player. The club wishes you good luck and achievements in the futureboth personal and professional, “the Catalan club announced through a statement.

André Cury, the footballer agent, agreed a few days ago with Betis the terms of his separation Due to Vitor Roque’s desire to return to Brazil, after his first two experiences in Europe, since his arrival in Barcelona in January 2024, they have been failed.

In the second round of the last campaign, Tigrinho He joined Barcelona from Atlético Paranaense without having much impact on the squad directed by Xavi Hernández, since he only scored two goals in the 16 games in which he participatedonly in two of them as a holder.

The Brazilian attacker has enjoyed many more minutes of play in Betis, where he accumulates 1,735 minutes in 33 official matches, in which he has scored seven goalsalthough two of them were in the Copa del Rey against the amateurs of Gévora (1-6) and in front of Barça himself, a penalty in the last minutes that barely served to make up the defeat of his team (5-1).

The 25 million euros that the Blaugrana entity will enter – which reserves 20% of the player’s rights – represent a important relief for all operations (renovations and signings) that the club has to undertake in another summer that seems as convulsive by the LaLiga Financial Fair That so many headaches gives Joan Laporta.