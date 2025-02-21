The adventure of Vitor Roque in Betis is not coming out as expected. The 19 -year -old Brazilian striker, who arrived at the Verdiblanco club assigned by Barça, is going through a critical moment in his sports career. Since 2025 began, its performance has plummeted, has lost prominence in Manuel Pellegrini’s team and has seen how his competition in the lead leaves less and less opportunities.

The lowest point of his stage at Betis came this Thursday at the Conference League against the Gent. Roque had several clear occasions to mark, but his lack of precision again condemned him. The Brazilian ended up expelled with a direct red – the first in all his career as a footballer – after a stomp to Archie Brown, which left his team in inferiority in the last minutes of the game.

At the end of the assignment

Betis doubts the continuity of the Brazilian

The Verdiblanco club could be beginning to consider different options on the future of the footballer. Manu Fajardo, sports director of Betis, confirmed in the previous one for Movistar Plus that there are conversations with Barça to evaluate a possible early departure from Roque, when asked if the Brazilian will remain in the club: “Yesterday there was a call from the Barcelona, ​​there is an extraordinary relationship between both clubs, now nothing indicates otherwise. ”

Roque’s situation is even more entangled by his contract. The striker is transferred to Betis until June 30, with a purchase option of 25 million euros. However, his lack of prominence and the growing interest of Palmeiras to incorporate it have opened a new scenario to the footballer.

The problem for Betis is that the signing market in Spain has already closed, so losing Roque without replacement would further weaken its front, where it only has Bakambu.

For its part, Barcelona stays out of this decision, leaving it in the hands of Betis and Palmeiras. Barça hopes to recover part of the investment made in the young striker, for whom he paid 30 million more variable euros in 2023, in a controversial hiring.





To the sports crisis is added the delicate personal situation that the Brazilian lives. Since the end of 2024, Roque is going through a complicated moment in his sentimental life following the change of life upon his arrival in Europe. The player attributed this change to the stress associated with the frantic rhythm of European football.

These personal tensions have influenced Roque’s performance in the field. Despite a promising start with the Andalusian team, where he scored seven goals, his performance has fallen. He has lost ownership in favor of Bakambu and Cucho Hernández, and in the recent game against the Gent, in addition to his expulsion, he failed several goal opportunities.

In addition, Vitor Roque acknowledged having suffered anxiety during his brief passage through Barça, which affected his adaptation to the Blaugrana team: “I arrived very happy to Barcelona for fulfilling a dream of childhood. I had a lot of anxiety to get things going well. I went for a very difficult time in Barcelona. When you are not happy and you have no confidence, things are not going well. “

In the absence of a few days for the closure of the market in Brazil, the future of Vitor Roque remains in the air. At the moment, the player trains with Betis, but his lack of minutes and confidence could precipitate an unexpected exit. With this red card, Roque will miss the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League.