03/07/2025



Updated at 10:19 p.m.





The striker Titor Roque It was presented this Friday with the Palmeiras And he explained that he decided to return to Brazil, in part, for the possibility of playing the Club World Cup with his new club. «With certainty, the Club World Cup He weighed in the decision. Dispute is a dream and, if I have the opportunity, it will be incredible, ”said Vitor Roque at the presentation press conference with El Palmeiras, who will go to the FIFA World Cup as a champion of the Copa Libertadores of 2021.

“I hope you now stop asking me for the signing of a striker,” he joked with the Brazilian press Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiraswhich accompanied in his presentation to ‘Tigrinho’ with the number 9 of the ‘Verdao’. Vitor Roque said he has the “quiet conscience” for having taken the step to return to Brazil at 20 years of age, after a brief step in Spain, in Barcelona and Betis, and promised that he will soon be put at his highest level to help his new team with goals.

It is not understood, that yes, what is interpreted as a free stick to Betis, a club that welcomed it, gave all possible opportunities and where Vitor Roque, on the other hand, did not give the expected level. «The truth is that they are different competitions. In Betis we fight to be at the Conference League, for qualifying for Europe. In the Palmeiras we fight to win titles. It is a comparison that is very different, ”said the striker.

A roque vitor who in any case wanted to be Grateful to fans: «But I appreciate the love of Barça and Betis fans. In my matches I did not miss a claw, perhaps the technical things did not happen as they should have given, but I am calm with my work there, ”he continued.









It also reduced importance to the fact that its signing is the most expensive in the history of Brazilian football, 25 million euros, and said it does not think about it. Also, Vitor Roque said in his presentation that The value of the contract does not guarantee ownership And he assured that he will maintain a “healthy rivalry” with his new colleagues, including the promising young man Estevaowhich will remain in the Brazilian club to the Club World Cup and then go to Chelsea.