Vitor Roque began to attract attention in the first months of 2022. At that time, Paulo Pezzolano, the current coach of Valladolid, gave him the opportunity to add important minutes in the Copa do Brasil. In his first match in the tournament appeared after the break and scored two goals and in the next one, as a starter, he also scored a goal. At that time he already showed a different player aura, of those who make a difference when they come into contact with the ball and lift the public from their seats.

To reach that moment the young striker He went through a difficult time. After turning professional he felt the pressure to play a good role and not disappoint at Cruzeiro. Weeks later, Vitor Roque himself recognized a anxiety problem. At that moment, he made the decision to work with a psychologist that allowed him to grow in various aspects. From the diet to the hours of sleep, the concentration and the behavior before the public when he jumped on the court. after several sessions a more mature footballer was seen, ready to burn stages at full speed.

explosion in the elite

Athletico Paranaense signed to Vitor Roque for just over 4 million euros and in just over a year that amount has multiplied by ten. An optimal operation in the economic and also the sports. From the first moment, the youngster showed himself willing to be important and to bring unforgettable joy to his new fans. Led by Luiz Felipe Scolari, the striker took a step forward and although in the Brasileirao he scored five goals in 29 games, his most prominent role came in the Copa Libertadores. In the round of 16 he opened the tie against Libertad with a great goal and weeks later rose as a hero by scoring at the last moment, on the Estudiantes field, and giving his team the ticket to the semifinals. In the penultimate round he did not score but he did revolutionize the return match against Palmeiras and assisted to start the comeback. The only thing missing was to complete the mission in the final that Flamengo won.

Once the 2022 season was over, Vitor Roque received a call from Ramón Menezes to play the South American Sub-20. In the absence of other players like Endrick, without the permission of his club, the already Blaugrana player was the undisputed starter on the way to the title. In eight games he scored six goals and finished as top scorer, along with Andrey Santos, despite having some physical problems in the last matches of the tournament.