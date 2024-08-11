Vitor Roque’s future at FC Barcelona remains uncertain, and the situation of the young Brazilian striker seems to be getting more complicated as the Joan Gamper Trophy approaches. This Sunday, Roque was again sent home after reporting to the Ciutat Esportiva, according to the club itself. Claiming “malaise and fever”, Barcelona have preferred not to risk the player’s health, who did not participate in any of the training sessions led by Hansi Flick over the weekend.
The decision to send Roque back home is not only a response to his state of health, but also to a growing doubt about his place in the German coach’s plans. Since his arrival, Roque has not had a defined role in Barça’s tactical scheme, which has led to various speculations about his future at the club.
In the midst of this situation, Barcelona’s sporting management, headed by Deco, has been in talks with the player’s agent, André Cury, and his father. According to information provided by Joaquim Piera in SPORT, an agreement has been reached: Vitor Roque will go out on loan. Although Cury preferred a permanent transfer, all parties have agreed that a loan would be the best solution for the player’s development and for the interests of the club.
The option of loaning Roque to a La Liga team is the most attractive, as this would allow the striker to remain in Spain, increasing his residence time in the country. This would facilitate his future naturalisation, eliminating his non-EU status and opening up the possibility of a return to the renovated Spotify Camp Nou with fewer restrictions.
Several clubs have shown interest in acquiring Roque, including Porto, Lazio and Napoli, although other lesser-known destinations have also been mentioned. Despite his limited involvement with Barcelona, Roque is still considered a striker with great potential, and a loan move could offer him the game time needed to develop and return to Barça as a more established player.
Barcelona and Roque’s entourage are working to find the best option for the player. The decision to loan him out could be a strategic move, not only for the club but also for the player himself, who still has room to become a regular in the Brazilian Seleção and, eventually, a key piece for the future of Barça.
In the coming days, the official announcement of Vitor Roque’s departure on loan is expected to be made, in what is expected to be a beneficial operation for all parties involved.
