The adventure of Vitor Roque in Spain is about to reach its end. A year after his signing for Barça, the Brazilian striker will be transferred in the next few days to Palmeiras, once Betis and Barcelona have agreed to break the transfer of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, on loan in the Andalusian club until June 30.

Palmeiras and Barcelona agreed a few days ago the sale of Vitor Roque, which this Friday turns 20 and for whom the Paulista entity will pay 25 million euros, although the operation required the authorization of Betis, which hopes to obtain some compensation for renouncing the young attacker in the final stretch of the season.

André Cury, the footballer agent, agreed a few days ago with Betis the terms of his separation due to Vitor Roque’s desire to return to Brazil, after his first two experiences in Europe, since his arrival in Barcelona in January 2024, they have been failed.

In the second round of the last campaign, Vitor Roque joined Barcelona from Atlético Paranaense without having too much impact on the squad directed by Xavi Hernández, since he scored two goals in the 16 games in which he participated, only in two of them as a starter.

Vitor Roque has enjoyed many more game time in Betis, where he accumulates 1,735 minutes in official matches, in which he has scored seven goals, although two of them were in the Copa del Rey against the amateurs of Gévora (1-6) and another one in the cupo tournament against Barcelona itself, a penalty in the last minutes that barely made up the defeat of his team (5-1).