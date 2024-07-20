Vitor Roque’s situation at FC Barcelona has taken an unexpected turn, and his future at the club seems increasingly uncertain. In today’s morning training session, the players took part in a ‘rondo’ separated into two groups. Vitor Roque was assigned to the group with the youth players, not the first team players, a clear sign of his current position in the team.
Vitor Roque, aged just 19, was a gamble by Barcelona’s sporting department. His signing was brought forward in the hope that he would adapt to European football and be able to contribute to the first team in the near future. However, his adaptation has not been as expected, and the Blaugrana club has decided that the best thing for all parties is to look for a way out this summer. Barça is clear that he will not get any playing time here, and they are open to selling him if a significant offer that generates profits arrives.
In Europe, the possibility of a transfer seems complicated. However, FC Barcelona is aware of the interest of Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the player and is waiting for concrete movements. If an astronomical offer arrives, the club will do everything possible to close it. This sale would not only allow the money invested in his signing to be recovered, but could also provide unexpected income that would be very useful for the club’s sporting planning.
Vitor Roque’s entourage is also preparing the young striker for a possible exit. Although a loan was initially considered so that he could get minutes at another team, the emergence of Saudi football has changed the situation. Both Barça and the player’s representatives are awaiting offers from the Saudi club, which has already made moves through intermediaries.
Until now, FC Barcelona has only received inquiries from European clubs interested in a loan. In Spain, several teams have shown interest, while Porto stopped the talks by wanting a mandatory purchase option that was not favourable for Barça. The most interested club at the moment is Lazio, who have requested a loan with an option to buy. However, Barça prefer to wait and see what happens with the Saudi offer before making a final decision.
Vitor Roque’s situation will probably be resolved after the tour of the United StatesBarça are not hiding the fact that a successful sale of the Brazilian would greatly help their sporting planning for this season. With other sources of income falling in recent weeks, the club needs liquidity to make signings and strengthen the team.
In short, Vitor Roque is on the way out of FC Barcelona. His future could be in Saudi Arabia if a suitable offer arrives, or at another European club if a loan favourable to all parties is agreed. In the meantime, the young Brazilian striker continues training, awaiting the final decision that will define the next chapter of his football career.
