03/04/2025



Updated at 12: 57h.





Last Friday, February 28, the departure of Vitor Roque del Betis was closed. The Brazilian striker ended his stage in the Verdiblanco team after a few months. Arrived on loan during the summer from the Barcelona And now he went to Palmeiras. Betis mainly achieved as compensation for the breakage of the transfer agreement a higher percentage of the property of Abde. André Curyagent of the Brazilian striker, explained why Vitor Roque left Betis.

In an interview granted to RAC1, the representative of Vitor Roque said the ram “He has played very well in Real Betis”. «You will take this path to return to Brazil for one or two seasons and return to Europe. With 21 or 22 years I think he will be back. The truth is that today football is a bit changed, because people want players to automatically yield, from one day to another. He has gone through two clubs in Spain, in a different country, and has put 10 goals. Quality does not lack. It has power, it has quality, it has everything, ”he said.

He subsequently commented why he believes that Vitor Roque ended up leaving Betis: «What happened is that Betis, already at the end of the winter window, hired Cucho Hernández. Then we count how many goals he puts, because they will think it is easy to put the goals, but Vitor came out with seven. When Betis made this movement to buy at an ‘9’ it is because he is discarding Vitor. We could not stay there; It is very dangerous for a player to always be borrowed, because A player has to have an owner who takes care of him. Now we look for Palmeiras, who has made the greatest investment in the history of South America in a player, and they will take care of him ».