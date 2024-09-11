Even though the national team is currently in total chaos, it cannot be denied that Brazilian football continues to produce massive talent. That being the case, European clubs are increasingly moving into the market to sign youngsters who ultimately aim to be among the best in the world, with Real Madrid being the one that has gained the most from this type of move and therefore has a new objective on its wish list.
The international press has Real Madrid closely following Vitor Reis, a young 18-year-old centre-back who, despite his youth, is already a star starter in the ranks of Palmeiras, the club with which Los Blancos closed the signing of Endrick. The defender is considered the great promise of the lower zone for his country, because due to his height he has physical virtues similar to those of Eder Militao, that is, great speed to compete in open spaces, however, he also has a polished individual technique, which is why he is compared to Thiago Silva.
There is currently no offer from the club from the capital of Spain for the possible transfer of Reis, but there are already inquiries regarding his current quality and possible development. What is a fact is that the move will not be easy, as sources confirm that more than one major club in Europe intends to move for the signing of Vitor from the next winter market.
