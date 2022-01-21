Why did Suno take over the management of a Mauá fund?

The manager Mauá was restructured. It stopped focusing on liquid assets and preferred to focus on real estate and alternative assets. Discontinued the multimarket fund and was about to discontinue the equity fund. That’s when we evaluated the possibility of taking on this portfolio.

Where did the idea come from?

We have a good business and professional relationship. We invest part of our resources there, and they invest with us. When we learned that the manager of the Mauá stock fund had left the company, we proposed to take over the management. We found the background interesting. It has approximately R$50 million in equity, and we think we are capable of delivering consistent returns for investors.

How does incorporation happen? Does anything change for the shareholder?

No. The change will be automatic after approval of the change of manager at the shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for February 9th. The fund will continue with the same 2% management fees and 20% performance on the return that exceeds the Ibovespa.

What does managing this fund add to Suno?

The Suno group started its activities in 2017 as an analysis company. We started to create theoretical portfolios, derived from the recommendations of our analysts. We observed that the performance of our products was comparable to that of established managers. So we decided to create our own manager, which we did in March 2021. Our goal is to end 2022 with BRL 3.6 billion in assets.

What is your vision for the bag?

The stock market has fluctuated and this should continue. The scenario will not improve when the Selic reaches 11.75% per year, but only when the market is convinced that the ceiling is 11.75% and there is a conviction of Selic stability.

And what is the strategy for variable income?

Our strategy is to seek value investments. Look for the most promising sectors and, within them, know how to differentiate the good companies from the bad ones. Over the months, our strategy has changed a bit. At the beginning of 2021, we had about a third of the portfolio in energy, now that percentage has dropped to 18%, because we consider that the shares have become expensive.

GRADES

Improved performance of real estate funds

Despite having suffered from the rise in interest rates in the second half of 2021, Real Estate Investment Funds (FIIs) performed well in December. According to the investment consolidation platform Smartbrain, 87% of the 225 real estate funds traded on B3 in the month had positive returns. However, in the last year, this percentage was only 28%, including 53 portfolios from a total of 188 FIIs analyzed.

Alternative assets will be $18 trillion in 2025

The total stock of alternative assets in the world is expected to triple by 2025, reaching $18 trillion, according to British consultancy Preqin. These assets, which include intellectual property rights, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT), investments in art, wine and antiques, are considered a diversification option for investors. The behavior of their prices usually has little correlation with interest rates.

With assets of BRL 8.2 BI, Jive launches Open Fund

Fund manager Jive, which specializes in overdue debt, has launched its first open-end fund. Jive Bossa Nova High Yield invests in receivables and federal court orders and judicial credit rights, among others. The fund is aimed at qualified investors. The manager invested R$50 million of its own and the goal is to reach R$400 million. The fund will be distributed by XP. Jive has three closed-end funds, with assets of BRL 8.2 billion.

HIGH

1.95%

It was the rise in inflation in the second preview of the General Price Index — Market (IGP-M) for January, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) on Wednesday (19). The second preview of the index in December 2021 had been 0.43%. In the month, inflation was 0.87%. According to the FGV, the rise in the IGP-M was caused by the increase in the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which rose 2.51% in the second ten-day period of January, after having advanced 0.32% in the second preview of December.

LOW

23.8%

It was the drop in the number of checks cleared in Brazil in 2021 compared to 2020. Last year, 218.9 million checks were cleared, compared to 287.1 million processed the previous year, according to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). In 1995, the first year of the historical series, 3.3 billion checks were cleared. The drop in relation to that date is 93.4%. According to Febraban, the sharp reduction in the use of checks stems from the advancement of digital payment methods, especially Pix.