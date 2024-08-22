The well-known head physician Vito Procacci he died following a sudden illness that struck him while he was bathing in the sea. The man was known because he had contacted Mattarella following the sanction for overtime performed during covid.

Vito Procacci

Here’s what happened.

Vito Procacci is dead: the man who became famous during COVID

The world of medicine he cries Vito Procaccia head physician from Bitonto and brother of former MP Giovanni. The doctor was highly regarded in his field, as he had served in the emergency room for several years before establishing himself at the Policlinico in Bari.

Vito Procacci

Many of us know him because his name became known during the most acute phase of the CovidThe man had ended up at the centre of the scene following a administrative sanction which he had received following the numerous overtime hours he had worked during the health emergency.

During that period he had worked tirelessly, reaching the point of directing the emergency departments and thus providing assistance to all those who appeared to be in very serious conditions. On that occasion the head physician had contacted Sergio Mattarella and the minister of labor Marina Calderone. They had decided to suspend the sanction and had offered their very personal apologies to a person who was using his life to do good to others.

An illness takes him away from life: what happened to the doctor?

Credits: TelebariWeb

The announcement of Vito Procacci’s death was given on social media by the doctor’s family. The victim’s family then wrote a press release to inform citizens about the great loss that has struck them.

Tonight our beloved Vito suddenly ascended to heaven just as he lived, with the lightness and joy of living that made him unique. He decided to go to the sea he loved so much, to the land he fought for until the last day.

Vito Procacci during Covid

The man was at the seaside when, unfortunately, while swimming he was hit by a sickness that left him no escape. The emergency services were promptly contacted but the head physician died a few minutes after their arrival. His funerals will therefore be celebrated on Friday 23 August at 4pm in the Bitonto Cathedral.