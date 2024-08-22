Fatal bath late yesterday evening for the director of the Emergency Department of the Policlinico of Bari, Vito Procacci, died at 65. “Tonight our beloved Vito suddenly ascended to heaven just as he lived, with the lightness and joy of living that made him unique. He decided to leave in the sea that he loved so much, in the land for which he fought, until the last day”, writes the family on the doctor’s Facebook profile where it is announced that the funeral will be held tomorrow in the Cathedral of Bitonto.

Procacci, well-known professional, in October 2023 he had written a letter to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, after receiving a fine of 27 thousand euros (later suspended) for ‘excessive work’ during the Covid emergency. “Without ifs and buts – wrote Procacci in the letter to Mattarella – we worked, giving our all, as we still do, with situations that have dug deep furrows on our bodies and our souls. As professionals, with responsibility and with the Hippocratic Oath in our hearts. All citizens who have been and are welcomed, helped, treated should rebel and show indignant solidarity with health workers!”.