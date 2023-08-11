Vito Cascella lost his life aboard his motorcycle, crashed into a pole: the pain of Kekko and the entire band

A tragic and unexpected accident took the life of Vito Cascella, Kekko’s assistant of the Modàs. The 47-year-old was aboard his motorbike, in Cernusco sul Naviglio (Milan), when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole.

The sad story happened on the night of last August 9th. The dynamics of the car accident are still being investigated by the police. The agents are trying to understand how Vito Cascella has lost control of his bike, and then finish the race against a pole. Unfortunately, the impact did not leave him a chance. In a short time, the 118 health workers reached the point of the accident and transported the 47-year-old to the Uboldo hospital in Cernusco. Unfortunately Kekko dei Modà’s assistant was already in cardiac arrest and despite the desperate efforts of the doctors, it is off forever.

The last farewell of the Modà to Vito Cascella

The news spread quickly, many friends who posted a farewell message on social media. And among these it certainly could not be missing Kekko:

I made you a promise, I don’t know when it will happen, but I will try as long as I live. Safe travels free soul. Goodbye Cash.

Words that demonstrate that between the two there was not only a working relationship, but one of affection and friendship. The news has broke the hearts of the whole band.

The dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the police

Law enforcement agencies are now trying to reconstruct the entire dynamics of the road accident, they want to understand what led Vito to lose control of the two-wheeled vehicle and at what speed it was proceeding. For now, all the hypotheses are under investigation. Distraction or a tragic and unpredictable fatality. The only thing that seems to be certain is that there would be no other means involved.