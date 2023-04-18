The Portuguese scored in the last round of the French championship within 24 hours of each other

There is Vitinha and Vitinha. That is, there is the midfielder Vitinha and the forward Vitinha. The Parisian Vitinha and the Marseille one. But the substance does not change for the two Portuguese in vogue, protagonists of the last round of Ligue 1. The PSG midfielder in fact left his mark with assists and goals, the first in France, in the 3-1 win over Lens on Saturday. The Marseille striker, on the other hand, scored the first French double in the 3-1 win at Troyes on Sunday. Both 23-year-olds thus proved that they deserve a place in their respective teams.

parisian vitinha — Not obvious for PSG’s Vitinha, alias Vítor Machado Ferreira, who arrived for 41.5 million from Porto, the most expensive purchase on the Qatar emir’s club in the summer market. An extra pressure for a player who, however, immediately settled in, finding a tutor like Verratti on the pitch who enhanced his dribbling skills, instructing him in the construction, in short, putting him at ease. Everything went right up until the World Cup, lived as a substitute. Then Vitinha entered a tunnel of disappointing performances, until the lowest peak reached with the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League, which even questioned his future in Paris. Against Lens, therefore, the Portuguese was already under examination, but even in the absence of the injured Verratti, he responded positively. Indeed, superlative. First, in dialogue with Messi to embroider Mbappé’s 1-0 assist. Then doubling up with a stone from distance, dusting off the shooting skills that maybe the blue lacks. And so the 7 arrived on the report card, as man of the match. However, the club from the capital intends to set the future on the native of Santo Tirso, in the hinterland of Porto, a product of the Lusitanian club’s training center. See also Mbappe equals Cavani's historic number in the league

marseillaise grapevine — Fifty kilometers from Santo Tiro, in Cabeceiras de Basto, again in 2000, but a month later, the other Vitinha was born, the Marseillaise, professional striker, born Vítor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira. Marseille signed him in January from Braga, where he grew as a player, for 32 million, 7 of which in bonuses. Welcomed at the time as a star by dozens of fans at the airport, the Portuguese went through a slightly more complex adaptation phase. But he was protected and accompanied by coach Tudor who didn’t rush him, to allow him to assimilate a new football, a new language and a new way of playing football. And then he sent him onto the field at the right moment, obtaining his first two goals in Ligue 1 in the third as starter. Vitinha thus swept away some doubts, showing a certain harmony with Alexis Sanchez, who can thus devote himself to a more creative role behind him. With the brace against Troyes, Marseille’s Vitinha also conquered the front page of the Equipe, with a 7 on their report card, like Psg’s Vitinha. In short, from one Vitinha to another, the substance changes little. See also Di Maria will leave the French champions at the end of the season

April 18 – 2.13pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Vitinha.. #age #goals #twins #PSG #Marseille