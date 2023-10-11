A very visible skin disease due to its characteristic white spots, vitiligo is little known and often mistaken for a purely aesthetic problem, while it is an autoimmune disease that affects 0.5-2% of the population with a strong impact from the social, psychological and emotional. To promote a better understanding of the disease and promote knowledge that can break down the prejudices that still surround patients, the ‘Vitilive Walking Tour’ starts: 4 stops in as many Italian cities to provide information, support patients, thanks to free dermatological visits and promote well-being with a playful walk of 3-5 kilometers.

It begins on October 15th in Naples, at the Rotonda Diaz – a note informs – and then continues to Milan on October 29th; third stop in Turin, on November 26th, to conclude in Rome on December 3rd. The Vitilive Walking Tour is organized in collaboration and with the patronage of the Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Sidemast) and the Association of Italian Hospital Venereological Dermatologists (Adoi), with the patronage of the National Association of ‘Amici per la pelle’ onlus (Anap) and with the non-conditioning contribution of Incyte. The inauguration ceremony of the tour will be attended by the Councilor for Sport and Equal Opportunities of the Municipality of Naples, Emanuela Ferrante, the Councilor for Health, Vincenzo Santagada, and Marta Schifone, member of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

“Vitiligo – explains Giuseppe Argenziano, president of Sidemast – is a disease that manifests itself through white spots that are a consequence of the loss of skin melanocytes. Due to its characteristics it is often limited to the aesthetic sphere alone, when in reality it is a chronic pathology autoimmune and, as such, is often associated with other problems of this nature, such as thyroid diseases, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, diabetes mellitus and alopecia areata”. Schifone observes: “Initiatives like this are important in order to promote the recognition of the pathology. It is the responsibility of the institutions to initiate patient care processes, starting from the inclusion of vitiligo in the Lea”, the essential levels of assistance, ” and from the construction of territorial networks that guarantee local assistance”.

The disease causes a series of problems in patients. “Vitiligo – underlines Ugo Viora, president of Anap – significantly impacts the psychological and social sphere of patients affected by it, in particular in the younger segment of the population. According to recent research carried out by the consultancy firm Kearney, in patients with vitiligo, anxiety and depression are respectively 72% and 32% more common than the rest of the population and the use of therapy is 20 times more frequent among these patients”. To promote greater information on this aspect of the pathology, each stage of the tour will be told through photos, videos and testimonies of those who live with vitiligo, starting with Luca Marin, former Olympic swimming champion, ambassador of the initiative. In parallel, the Vitilive Walking Tour will offer the opportunity to meet with a task force of dermatology specialists, available to carry out free visits, for which you can book on the initiative website (vitilivewalkingtour.it/).

“The task of scientific societies – states Francesco Cusano, president of Adoi – is also to promote an increasingly active involvement of patients in the diagnosis and treatment process. The doctor-patient dialogue must be based on an informed partnership, in which patients are involved in decisions regarding their health. The initiative goes in this direction and Adoi is pleased to support it through its patronage”.

Finally, the tour will also be an opportunity to promote well-being through a walk which, from time to time, will introduce you to the cities that will host the initiative. A recreational activity is open to everyone by registering on the Vitilive Walking Tour website. “We are proud – concludes Onofrio Mastrandrea, Regional Vice President, General Manager Incyte Italia – to support an initiative capable of bringing the experiences and needs of patients suffering from vitiligo. Incyte’s commitment does not end with the search for innovative solutions to try to satisfy these needs, but is also realized through valuable partnerships, aimed at bringing the population closer to new topics and promoting correct information”.