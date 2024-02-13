“To date, 60-80% of the costs for treating vitiligo are borne by the patient and his family, as there is not yet a pathology code that gives the right to exemptions. Hence the need for a Manifesto to clarify the chronic autoimmune disease and launch an appeal to institutions to take the necessary actions to support patients and families”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Ugo Viora, president of the national association Amici per la pelle Anap on the occasion of the presentation – today in the Senate (Sala Caduti di Nassirya) – of a 5-point manifesto to respond to the unsatisfied needs of 330 thousand patients, an initiative which also marks the end of the national project “Vitiligo – Focus”, a six-stage tour that started last June from Piedmont and Liguria and ended today in Rome. Objective: to raise awareness of the dermatological disease not adequately known to the general public.

“We need to create greater awareness – explains Viora – because even if you don't die from vitiligo, you can live very badly with the disease. Apparently it impacts only from an aesthetic point of view, in reality it has systemic repercussions and predisposes to many other pathologies: rheumatic diseases, heart diseases, diabetes, and last but not least depression”. The incidence of depression in patients with vitiligo “has increased almost by 36% compared to the normal population. It is absolutely necessary to carry out an information campaign, starting from middle schools – he underlines – because vitiligo affects young people between 12 and 25 years old in 50% of cases, with important repercussions on the social and emotional life” of young people. The disease “also prevents shake hands in a natural way, because anyone who looks at the vitiligo patch recoils and thinks it's contagious, and that's not the case.” This is why “meetings like today's – highlights Viora – are important for creating awareness about the pathology, promoting and perhaps even asking for the help of institutions in carrying out initiatives at school level”. Finally, on the new therapies: “They seem effective, but it is important that they are paid for by the NHS, no longer by the patient, because we are already spending enough money”, she concludes.