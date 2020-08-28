Not every combination is good – Combination of two good things is always good, it is not necessary. The same applies to milk, sodium, fish and protein. All these things are necessary for our body, but if they are consumed together, they act as a slow poison for our body.

Dairy Products & Sodium -Dairy products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese and tofu, should not be consumed with foods in which sodium is used in excess of salt. Now you will say that curd curry and raita are cooked and eaten. Yes, this is true but the side effects are reduced by the addition of mustard oil and cumin seeds, as well as tempering of other spices. -But curd curd is not considered good for the stomach. Whenever you want to eat Kadhi, prepare it in buttermilk. Because those who eat curry prepared with curd often have stomach problems.

Dairy Products & Fish Yes, we know that many fish lovers are heartbroken after knowing this. But it is our responsibility to tell you the truth and inform you about the good and bad things related to your health. So sometimes you do not have to give any good information!

Opposite nature effect – People who eat a dish prepared with fish prepared in yogurt often have intestinal and skin problems. This is because both dairy products and fish have opposite effects. -Dairy products work to make the body cool after going into your stomach, then the fish diet rich in protein acts to warm your body. In such a situation, when these two foods reach the digestive system simultaneously, due to their antagonistic nature, our body is negatively affected.

What are the problems? According to Ayurveda, consuming salt and fish with milk causes troubles such as white spots, pigmentation and skin infection on the skin. Drinking milk after eating fish is strictly prohibited in Ayurveda.

Dermatologist opinion -Moreover, many skin specialists say that along with milk and fish, there can be skin diseases and other allergies. Therefore, they should be avoided at one time. But no evidence has yet been found that white stains are caused by taking milk and fish together.

According to allopathy – Doctors practicing allopathic practice say that the problem of white stains is a problem caused by an immunity disorder. Why this problem starts, nothing can be said clearly about it right now. But we have not found any such proof yet that white stains are caused by consuming milk and fish at one time.

You have to decide -Every path related to the medical field has its own belief. Their own beliefs are based on techniques related to their field. Which are influenced by the results of an action reaction and other reasons.

Ayurveda is the oldest medical system -But we will just say to you that there are many things related to Ayurveda, which till date have not found any reason but their effect is seen. Then Ayurveda is the oldest medical system in this world. Now you have to decide whether to eat fish with dairy products or not!

There is no denying that our country has a large number of non-milkers. But these people consume other dairy products like cheese, cheese, curd, buttermilk, etc. Therefore, their body gets the benefit of nutrition of milk. However, all these dairy products including milk should not be eaten after eating two things…