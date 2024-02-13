Recognition of the disease, elimination of stigma, access to treatment, creation of management pathways and psychological support: these are the 5 requests of patients with vitiligo collected in the Manifesto, presented today in the Senate, to optimize the management of this disease which affects 330 thousand Italians. Vitiligo – explains a note – is a chronic autoimmune disease that goes beyond the skin: it is in fact associated with other systemic diseases, anxiety and depression.

“The Manifesto was created with the aim of clarifying vitiligo and launching an appeal to the institutions to take the necessary actions to support patients and their families – states, representing the patients, Ugo Viora, president of the national association ' Friends for your skin' (Anap Onlus) – Unfortunately there is still a lot of misinformation about vitiligo. This condition is often traced back to the aesthetic sphere alone, when it is a true chronic autoimmune pathology, with a strong psycho-social impact on patients, half of whom are minors and young adults. Anxiety and depression are respectively 72% and 32% more common than in the rest of the population and the use of therapy is 20 times more frequent”. A complex disease “as it is autoimmune, with an often progressive course – clarifies Mauro Picardo, coordinator of the Vitiligo Task Force of Sidemast (Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases – Vitiligo is frequently associated with other problems such as thyroid diseases, chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases, diabetes mellitus and alopecia areata. The creation of management pathways is fundamental, especially now that research has opened up new, potentially revolutionary therapeutic scenarios.”

The institutions have accepted the appeal, as demonstrated by Senator Ignazio Zullo, member of the X Commission for Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work, Social Security, promoter of the Intergroup on Autoimmune Diseases and of the initiative. “Vitiligo – underlines Zullo – is a chronic pathology and, therefore, it is imperative to guarantee adequate support from the National Health Service. A fundamental step in this direction is the inclusion of vitiligo in the Essential Levels of Care (LEA). Looking to the future – he adds – promising therapeutic prospects are opening up, and this requires a concrete commitment to ensure fair and timely access to these innovations. It is clear that we need to adopt a new approach to the governance of vitiligo, as underlined during the meetings with spokesmen from the political-institutional world. The most urgent actions include the recognition of vitiligo as a chronic disease and the commitment to ensure equitable access to new therapeutic perspectives.”

This chronic and autoimmune pathology “lends itself very well to the creation of new organizational models – adds Elena Leonardi, member of the with a positive impact also on the National Health Service and health planning”.

The need to undertake this path is made even more pressing by the fact that, to date, more than 60% of the costs for the treatment of vitiligo – it was recalled during the event – are borne by the patient and his family, as there are no yet a pathology code that gives the right to exemptions. “We know how important it is to guarantee a perfect balance between the right of access to the best therapeutic innovation and the sustainability of the NHS – comments Guido Quintino Liris, member of the Fifth Budget Commission of the Senate – We have important levers at our disposal, such as efficient organizational models, an multidisciplinary and appropriate use of drugs and therapies. Vitiligo, in its complexity, lends itself well to this type of exercise and this is why I promoted an initiative in Parliament to formally recognize it as a chronic and autoimmune disease and to stimulate the creation of regional dermatological networks. From the Regions – he explains – a first sign of attention has already come from Abruzzo, which approved a resolution on vitiligo only a few days ago. We hope that other Regions will start a similar reflection.”

Also participating in the meeting was Jéan-Marie Meurant, vice-president of Vipoc, the international committee representing vitiligo patients worldwide. “The European Commission – concluded Meurant – has recognized vitiligo as one of the most invasive skin diseases, capable of heavily influencing the quality of life of people affected by it. In Europe, important steps have been taken to provide answers to patients, now it is the responsibility of individual member states to initiate structured pathways. We hope that today's meeting goes in this direction, hundreds of thousands of patients are waiting.”