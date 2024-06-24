People who suffer from vitiligo – there are 330 thousand in our country – can expose themselves to the sun but with some important precautions. “Today there are strategies, dedicated sunscreens for vitiligo, therefore the possibility of using a high protection 50+ sunscreen on normal skin and a dedicated sunscreen that has a slightly higher filtration for UV rays, with a 30, and a factor of 15 for UVB rays”. Thus Andrea Paro Vidolin, head of the Photodermatology Center of the Israelitic hospital in Rome, explains to Adnkronos Salute how to deal with the summer, and therefore exposure to sun rays, if you live with a dermatological condition which, although it does not put your skin at risk health, can have a significant impact on quality of life.

However, it should be considered that where there is a white patch, there is a lack of melanocytes, so there is the danger of getting burned easily: this is why it is always good to protect yourself adequately to avoid the opposite effect and aggravating the pathology. In many patients, following sun exposure, a spontaneous repigmentation of vitiligo can be noted, “this means that the sun can be an enemy and an ally at the same time, so it is best to always expose yourself protected and apply common sense, avoiding exposure to the sun’s rays at the least suitable times, to be clear from 12 to 16”.

With sunscreens, patients with vitiligo “can safely expose themselves, naturally always adopting the general rules of photoprotection – warns Paro Vidolin – therefore after 2-3 hours of exposure it is certainly advisable to use a higher factor. Exposure to the sun must not never happen in the middle of the day. These are precautions that are useful to everyone, but which must be observed especially by those who suffer from this pathology.” In addition to active photoprotectors, for depigmented skin areas with U protection, yes to hats, glasses and clothing suitable for protecting the skin affected by the white spots typical of this disease.