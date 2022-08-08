from Antonella Sparvoli

The condition characterized by the presence of light patches due to the lack of cells that produce melanin. It is more noticeable with the first exposure to the sun

Up to two in a hundred people live with vitiligo, a condition that involves the presence of light spots on the skin due to the absence of the cells that produce melanin, the melanocytes. Although it is considered an essentially aesthetic problem, there is no lack of psychological repercussionsespecially when it is very large or affects visible areas, such as the face or hands.

What is it due to? At the base of vitiligo there is a intrinsic defect of the cells of the epidermis responsible for the production of melanin, that is the melanocytes, which would seem less able to tolerate the oxidative stress linked to the production of this pigment. Melanin, which gives color to skin, hair and hair, has the important function of protecting the skin from ultraviolet solar rays and therefore from the risk of carcinogenic transformation associated with them – he explains Angelo Valerio Marzanofull professor of dermatology at the University of Milan and director of the complex operating unit of Dermatology at the Irccs Policlinico di Milano -. In individuals with a genetic predisposition or otherwise familiar with vitiligothe defect of melanocytes activates an inflammatory process. Then, through autoimmune mechanisms, the melanocyte is attacked and destroyed, giving the l also to a numerical reduction of these cells until they disappear, an event that is clearly seen when a histological examination of the depigmented skin is performed. See also Patients to Hope, 'we want to have our say on drug approval'

Is it true that the disease can be discovered in the summer? The typical manifestation of this skin disorder is the white spots that in fact are often noticed with the first sun exposure, on the one hand because they burn easily and on the other because the chromatic difference between tanned skin and that with vitiligo is more evident. For a certain diagnosis it is necessary to analyze the spots with the so-called Wood’s light which allows to distinguish vitiligo from other conditions that have a similar appearance (mycosis, eczema, etc.). It is also important to request some blood tests to investigate the presence of other immune-mediated forms (such as autoimmune thyroiditis), sometimes associated with vitiligo.

How can it be cured? The purpose of vitiligo treatments act on immune-mediated mechanisms to counteract damage to melanocytes and stimulate skin re-pigmentation. The therapy of choice is phototherapy which involves exposure of the skin affected by vitiligo a controlled ultraviolet rayswith a particular spectrum (narrow band UVB). The success rate is good, but still less than 50 percent. Furthermore, the pigmentation is not always homogeneous. It can in fact occur in “spots”, perhaps at the level of the hair follicle because it is assumed that in this area there is a niche with a quantity of cells capable of restoring part of the lost melanocytes. Then a patch of skin forms around the hair that has regained its normal color and the rest of the lesion remains white. See also Covid today Italy, 53,905 infections and 50 deaths: June 22 bulletin

The main topical treatment, however, involves the use of a tacrolimus-based ointment

. This calcineurin inhibitor is a cortisone-like immunosuppressant which, however, has the advantage of not promoting thinning (atrophy) of the skin, which can happen if you use cortisone cream for long periods. The application times to have results are months and not all patients benefit from it. Sometimes phototherapy can be combined with local tacrolimus therapy.

Are there any new treatments on the horizon? Encouraging results have recently been obtained with the so-called JAK inhibitors, already successfully used orally in atopic dermatitis. One was developed for vitiligo cream formulation that would appear to be effective and in the future it could represent an alternative especially for the more insidious forms, given the high costs of these treatments.