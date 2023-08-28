German viticulture should become more sustainable. Great expectations are therefore placed on the new head of the Institute for Vine Breeding in Geisenheim.

Trial areas: In Geisenheim, grape varieties and rootstocks are cultivated that are particularly resistant to pests and fungi. Image: Maximilian von Lachner

Man can sometimes compare apples with grapes. At least when it comes to the effort involved in protecting these two special crops from dangerous plant diseases and ensuring the harvest. Measured by their – overall small – share of the agricultural area, the amount of pesticides used on the apple orchards and in the vineyards is high. Significantly reducing this is not only the political goal of the European Union and the federal and state ministries of agriculture. It is also the focus of science.

In Geisenheim, many hopes now rest on Kai Voss-Fels. The 36-year-old agricultural scientist, who grew up on a farm in northern Germany, succeeded Ernst Rühl and Joachim Schmid at the Geisenheim University as head of the traditional Institute for Vine Breeding.