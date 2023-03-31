Vitesse and stadium owner Nedstede have reached an agreement about the playing rights of the Gelredome football stadium. The Arnhem football club reports Thursday evening that the two parties agree on the continuation of the lease until at least 2030. This puts an end to a protracted legal conflict, in which Vitesse’s professional license was at stake.

Time was running out for Vitesse: the KNVB football association wanted clarity before April 11 whether the club would still have a stadium in the coming football season. The Arnhem Eredivisie club had canceled the rent of the Gelredome at the end of September in the hope of enforcing a lower rent than the current 2 million euros per year. However, owner Nedstede did not agree with Vitesse’s proposed amount for the next twenty years.

The conflict resulted in a legal battle, in which Vitesse claimed permanent playing rights in the Gelredome. Due to the approaching deadline, the club had applied for a turbo speed appeal at the Court of Appeal, after it already lost a summary proceedings in February that revolved around the extension of the current lease by one year. As a result of the agreement between Nedstede and Vitesse, all current legal proceedings will be terminated immediately, the club writes in a statement.

License

It has not been announced at what price Vitesse will rent the Gelredome in the new contract. Interim director Peter Rovers says he is relieved. “There is now finally clarity and therefore peace about this file, also in the context of the licensing conditions.”

Vitesse is not yet rid of all headache files with solving the stadium issue. The British newspaper reported on Wednesday The Guardian on the basis of leaked documents that the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich would have financed the takeover of the club with a loan of 117 million euros, something the club has denied several times and could not be established by the KNVB in two previous investigations. If it turns out that the KNVB licensing committee was “incorrectly and/or incorrectly informed” at the time, it can still impose sanctions, according to a KNVB spokesperson.