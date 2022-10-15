For the first time since his appointment at Vitesse, Phillip Cocu was able to step off the field as the winning trainer. Cambuur was put on the rack at the bottom and won 0-3 in Leeuwarden. As a result, Vitesse climbed to sixteenth place for the time being.

Before referee Gerrets started the game, Pieter Bos was given a fitting goodbye. Cambuur’s goalkeeper was forced to stop playing professional football due to heart problems. The fans had made a large banner of him and the 25-year-old keeper was handed a shirt from Vitesse captain Matus Bero. Then he walked through a guard of honor and to loud applause from the field.



The ball rolled and Vitesse was eager to book the second victory – and the first under Cocu. The energy that the visitors put on the mat, the home team was not up to it. A well-aimed free kick by Maximilian Wittek shot Ryan Flamingo behind João Virginia. The VAR still looked at offside, but the defender was behind the last line: 0-1.

Ryan Flamingo makes the opening goal for Vitesse. © Pro Shots / Niels Boersema



On the stroke of half-time, Vitesse thought of a penalty, when Jamie Jacobs floored Gabriel Vidovic. Referee Gerrets pointed directly to the spot, but the VAR certainly needed a few minutes and eventually the hawk’s eye saw that the Cambuur midfielder hit his opponent outside the penalty area. No penalty, but a free kick for Vitesse. Cambuur got away well there.

Vitesse soon ran into a downer, because goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen had to be sidelined. Daan Reiziger replaced him and did so with gusto, although he didn’t get much to do. Fifteen minutes before the end, Kacper Kozlowski sealed the fate of Cambuur and Sondre Tronstad also put the home team on the rack: 0-3. See also Minister denies delay in searches for journalist and indigenist in AM

Phillip Cocu during the duel with Cambuur. © Pro Shots / Niels Boersema



In the final phase, Cambuur tried, but for the sixth time in seven matches, Henk de Jong’s team failed to find the net. And so Vitesse kept a zero for the second time with its second win this season. The errant last place is for the time being from last place.

