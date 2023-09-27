Viterbo, the wife who instigated the murder. So a woman had her violent husband killed

A woman estate segregated at her husband’s house she rebelled and engaged two hitmen For killing itthanks also to the complicity of sister. It all happened at Viterbo last year but the exact dynamics have only now come to light. Era Elisabetta Bacchio46 years old, – we read in Il Messaggero – was the instigator of Salvatore’s murder Bramucci. This is the accusation from the Viterbo prosecutor’s office that brought her to prison Civitavecchia. Bramucci the August 7, 2022 in Soriano nel Cimino he was stopped while he was driving his Chevrolet Captiva and murdered with several gunshots.

The investigations conducted by the Carabinieri, a year after that morning, led to upon arrest on September 13th on charges of premeditated murder in competition, of two 49-year-olds originally from Rome and residents in Guidonia. On October 22, 2022, the handcuffs went off Sabrina, Elizabeth’s sister. But now the arrest has come for her too. According to him investigators she is “the original source of the valuable information needed by the fire group for the attack planning“. Through an application monitored his cell phone. So i killer they knew exactly where to find him, he was killed with six gunshots.

