Viterbo, two transgender girls report gang attack

Two trans girls were allegedly attacked in Castiglione in Teverina, in the province of Viterbo, during the celebrations for the Wine Festival. To make it known Arcigay Viterbo, saying that “according to what was learned, the group of young boys first made comments to the girls and then moved on to attacking them only after discovering their gender identity. It is therefore, according to what was made known, a clear episode of transphobic violence that cannot be considered and therefore dismissed as a simple fight”.

“As Arcigay Viterbo – the association underlines – we immediately got in touch with the victims of violence, providing all the necessary support. We hope that the perpetrators of the vile aggression will be identified as soon as possible. This escalation of violence against LGBT+ people is a clear sign of social degeneration and an unstoppable spiral of hatred that is spreading, fueled by a clear political narrative that sees diversity as a danger and not as a wealth”.

“The direct consequence of the right’s transphobic hate campaign. The words against trans people by Meloni, La Russa, Salvini, Roccella arm these violent cowards. Yet another attack that will not have full justice in the absence of a law against homotransphobia”. He writes on X Alessandro Zan, responsible for Rights in the PD secretariat, in reference to the attack suffered by two transgender women in the province of Viterbo.