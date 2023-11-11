During the night, a violent explosion partially collapsed a two-storey building used as a reception facility for migrants in San Lorenzo Nuovo, in the Viterbo area. Thirty-one people were injured, one of them is in more critical condition. The Viterbo prosecutor’s office is investigating the matter: the crime hypothesis, currently contested, is that of negligent disaster. The investigation delegated to the Carabinieri by prosecutor Paola Conti and coordinated by prosecutor Paolo Auriemma will try to shed light on the causes of the explosion.

At the moment, the most probable cause for investigators is that of a gas leak. “We are totally mobilized to assist the guests of the facility, the people who were injured. As regards the dynamics, we leave it to the investigators. Gas leak? We talk about it, but we don’t have gas. We have electric stoves, electric heaters…”, the words of Giulio Cuore, CEO of Ospita Srl, to La Repubblica. “I exclude that any gas leak was due to the structure. The injured were distributed across 4-5 hospitals, but not being a relative, I don’t know the conditions. There were 7 children who, as far as I know, are all quite well.”