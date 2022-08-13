At Vite Al Limite, Benji Bolton managed to weigh less than 100 kg, let’s get to know his story better

Without a shadow of a doubt Lives On The Limit is one of the most loved and followed programs in the Real Time channel. In this article we will tell you the story of Benji Bolton which has undergone an incredible transformation going from a weight of 264 kg to 99 kg. Let’s find out all the details of his path together.

Lives On The Limit it’s a docu-reality aired on Real Time which aims to tell the stories of obese people who aspire to get back in shape. During the ten editions of the program, many patients wanted to start the path of rebirth. Among the latter is Benji Bolton along with his brother David Bolton.

The first time it appeared on Lives On The Limit, Benji Bolton weighed a whopping 269 kg. From a very young age, the boy had a strong obsession for the food. In fact, together with him his brother ate everything that happened in front of him. As the years went by, his behavior had important consequences: at the age of 32 alone he was in danger of reaching 300 kg.

The time for the two brothers came to the Houston clinic with Dr. Nowzaradan who prescribed one for him diet. In light of this, the boy managed to lose weight and returned to health. The boy has undergone an incredible transformation to the point of weighing below the 100 kg.

It’s not all. Currently it appears that Benji Bolton has managed to lose weight further. Some have demonstrated this photo published by himself on his Facebook profile, despite not being very active on social media. In short, thanks to the help of Doctor Nowzaradan and the program of Lives On The Limit Benji Bolton managed to lose a lot of weight and his change went viral on social media.