It still exists, the pressure cooker. Why not? Hardly any appliance in the kitchen cooks so gently. And you can really let off some steam.

Retrospective: Because Fissler has been producing pressure cookers for 70 years, two new models look like the old ones. Image: Manufacturer

DThe pressure cooker still spreads fear and terror in the kitchen. Those who don’t believe in technology fear that the thing will blow up in their face if too much pressure builds up. Slow food supporters are concerned that they are violating their principles if they use the pressure cooker. We can calm everyone down! A pressure cooker is safer than retirement, and it handles the food more gently than a classic cooking pot. Although it has been around for a long time, it has never been part of our basic kitchen equipment. It’s time to put the pressure on and test a pressure cooker.

Fissler is currently celebrating its seventieth anniversary with two special models. The anniversary versions of the Vitaquick Premium cost 200 euros with 4.5 liters or 250 euros with 6 liters. For the Vitavit Premium model you pay 320 euros or 360 euros. Compared to the usual pressure cookers without colorful retro printing, this is between twenty and forty euros more, depending on the model. The more expensive Vitavit variant has four cooking levels and a three-level pressure display. It was on our stove for testing. The direct competition to Fissler in Germany is likely to be WMF, whose products are in roughly the same price category.