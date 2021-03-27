A woman over the age of forty needs to take some additional vitamins, according to what was published by the “Boldsky” health website.

Vitamins and nutrients play a major role in improving and maintaining overall health, especially after reaching the age of 40. It is possible that the body does not function the same way around age 40 and beyond as it did at 20.

The body undergoes several changes, including: muscle mass gain, faster weight gain, and the potential for chronic disease.

While it is always important to eat healthy and wholesome food, whatever the age group, it becomes especially necessary around the age of 40 because this is the time when the rules begin to change (for the body in general and the metabolism in particular), and includes the list of vitamins that experts recommend After the age of forty, women are keen to eat them:

Vitamin B12

It is one of the most important vitamins for women over the age of 40, as it is essential for normal blood and brain function. When you are younger, the body absorbs the necessary amount of vitamin B12 from foods, but with age, stomach acid levels are depleted and the absorption rates of vitamin B12 decrease. This is why doctors and experts advise starting with vitamin B12 supplements in addition to eating foods rich in it. The daily requirement for vitamin B12 for women over the age of 40 is estimated at 2.4 mcg. The list of food sources rich in vitamin B12 includes beef, liver, chicken, salmon, tuna, oysters, low-fat milk, cheese, eggs and whole grains.

Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is fat-soluble and differs from other vitamins because most of it can be absorbed upon exposure to sunlight. It plays a major role in the absorption of calcium in the bones. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to diabetes, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, and breast and colorectal cancer. Vitamin D3 supplements should be included in the diet to meet the daily requirement for women over the age of 40, which is 15 mcg. Vitamin D is found in many food sources such as mackerel, salmon, tuna, shrimp, mushrooms, milk, yogurt, butter, cod liver oil, eggs, fresh orange juice and oats, in addition to soy products.

Calcium

It is touted as the only mineral necessary for bone health, especially with age. It plays a major role in improving overall health as well. Calcium is necessary for the growth and maintenance of bones, as well as for proper heart, muscle and nerve function and for proper blood clotting. The daily calcium requirement for women over the age of 40 is approximately 1,200 mg per day, specifically 1,000 mg per day for women between 40 and 50 years of age and 1,200 mg per day for women over 50. Calcium can be obtained from milk, yogurt, cheese, dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, peas, dried beans, and calcium-fortified whole grains.

Iron

Anemia is more common in women than men, and while men need about 8 mg of iron in their daily diet, women need up to 18 mg. And although women over the age of 40 don’t have to feel as anxious as women of childbearing age when it comes to iron deficiency, they still need a fair amount for overall health. Iron is found in good levels in red meat, poultry, fish, beans, dark leafy vegetables, and dried fruits such as raisins and apricots.

magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that stabilizes blood pressure and is extremely important for women over the age of 40, especially those at risk of high blood pressure. Magnesium helps the body absorb calcium and boost muscle, nerve and heart functions. The recommended daily allowance of magnesium for women age 40 is 310 mg. With age, the body’s ability to absorb calcium decreases dramatically, so taking magnesium supplements and / or foods rich in magnesium such as spinach, dark chocolate, avocados, and legumes such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, peas, soybeans, nuts such as cashews, almonds, walnuts and seeds such as flax, pumpkin and chia can help. Whole grains and tofu.

Potassium

According to studies, higher amounts of potassium in food for postmenopausal women reduce the risk of stroke. But the daily dose of potassium supplement for women over 40 should not be more than 3,500 mg. Doctors warn against excessive consumption of potassium supplements, as it can damage the digestive system and the heart.

Potassium can be obtained by eating bananas, oranges, cantaloupe, apricots, grapefruit or spinach, cooked broccoli, potatoes, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, peas, cucumbers, squash, leafy greens, cod fish, tuna, legumes, and soybeans.

Omega-3

Omega-3 supplements help reduce the negative effects of aging, such as heart disease and cognitive decline. It also contributes to lowering cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of stroke, and strengthening memory. The recommended daily dose of omega-3s is between 250-500 mg, as a minimum.

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in salmon, cod, cod liver oil, oysters, sardines, anchovies, flaxseeds, chia, walnuts, and soybeans.

Probiotic

Probiotics are not on the list of vitamins required for women over the age of 40, but it is important to consume them because they play an important role in improving women’s health. According to studies, probiotics maintain gut health and reduce weight, as well as reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke. The list of the most popular fermented foods that naturally contain probiotics or have probiotics added to them include yogurt, kombucha, sauerkraut, pickles, kimchi, sourdough bread, and some cheeses.