Administer an important formula of vitamins and minerals to children with ADHD and emotional dysregulation has shown three times more likely to have better concentration and improved mood. To declare it in a recent research were the scientists of the Oregon Health & Science University. This important milestone could make a new therapy available to families and the medical community.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Journal of American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

Administering Vitamins and Minerals to My ADHD Children: Here’s What Happens

While searching, 54% of children who were given supplemental vitamins and minerals showed improvement in symptoms compared with 18% in the placebo group.

“These results, replicating the results of a previous randomized micronutrient study in children with ADHD conducted in New Zealand, confirm that supplementation with a wide range of nutrients may benefit some children.“Said the lead author Jeanette Johnstone, Assistant Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the OHSU School of Medicine.

“ADHD is a common diagnosis, affecting over 7% of children, and common drug treatments can cause negative side effects. Micronutrient supplementation can be an exciting supplementary treatment for many familiesJohnstone continued.

Research noted a sample of 135 children with ADHD and emotional dysregulationdistributed in three different places: Portland; Columbus; Ohio; Alberta and Canada. The children, ages 6 to 12, were not taking any medications.

Study participants were randomly divided into two groups: one was given micronutrient capsules that contained all known essential vitamins and minerals at doses between the recommended daily allowance and the tolerable upper limit; the other group received placebo capsules which did not contain the extra micronutrients. The study was blinded, so neither the children, nor their parents, nor the researchers knew which capsules they were given.

After eight weeks, more than half of the group who were given vitamins and minerals showed improvement in focus and mood. Not only that, the children who took the micronutrients grew 6 millimeters more than those who took a placebo.

Furthermore, the group that took the micronutrients had no more negative side effects than the group that was given the placebo capsules. There were no significant differences between the two groups in their blood and urine tests.

“The discovery of growth is also a confirmation of the previous micronutrient study in children and is particularly encouraging“, Explained Johnstone:”The evidence of ADHD medications causing height suppression has been a concern. These results suggest that supplementing vitamins and minerals in sufficient doses may avoid the growth suppression associated with other treatment options. “

Johnstone said future studies will seek to understand how and why micronutrients improve attention and mood by examining changes in the gut microbiome and studying other parameters.

However, ADHD does not only affect children, but also adults who receive a late diagnosis and who show many difficulties in entering the world of work or in having a stable relationship. Many undiagnosed ADHD adults in fact they are prone to divorce several times, to fail to complete work tasks and to have several accidents in the car. Is there an effective therapy for them?

In this regard, as regards Italy, Emilio Sacchettipresident of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, director of Department of Mental Health of the Civil Hospitals of Brescia he has declared: Adhd in adults still represents a sort of ‘Cinderella’ in the context of psychiatric diagnoses. On the one hand, the scarce habit of psychiatrists to make this diagnosis from scratch. On the other hand, the failure of childhood neuropsychiatrists to recognize the disorder at the time of its onset in childhood“.

“Also taking into account the complex sequence of negative events that characterizes ADHD in adults, the fact that the diagnosis can be made easily and, again, the validity of the therapeutic options currently available, it is evident that not paying attention to this disorder qualifies as a real negligence“, Specified the expert.

“As for the therapies – continued Sacchetti – many options are available, both pharmacological and non-pharmacological. It is often advisable to associate the two types of intervention with each other. Furthermore, as regards pharmacological treatments, it should be emphasized that today also in Italy it is possible to access, in addition to historical stimulating preparations, even a non-stimulating product such asatomoxetine“.