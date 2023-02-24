euroleague working day 25 barca AS Monaco

Satoransky goes to the basket against Brown. JOSEP LAGO (AFP)

Barcelona needed a restorative after the slap they took in the Cup —lost in the quarterfinals against Unicaja—, already discounting the second title of the course after also falling in the Super Cup. And well, a victory over Monaco (80-70), their immediate rival in the Euroleague and a rival that made him shiver and recover his fears, was worth a vitamin, those that explain that the Catalans are fatal at finishing off the job, governing from foot to foot But the energy of the Palau combined with the hands of Satoransky and Higgins in the last act were enough for the scare to stay there, for Barça to screw itself into third place with its consequent benefits, since for the playoffs the factor would be guaranteed court in favor to face the last post before the long-awaited Final Four.

Monaco soon explained that he had centimeters to spare in the paint but lacked skill and wrist, since the rebounds did not convert them into the required points. A penalty that punished Abrines from the beginning, toned from the perimeter, reception, jump and chof. A good alarm clock for Barcelona, ​​even though Jasikevicius insists behind the scenes that setbacks do not reduce the effervescent state of Barca, even if he later orders physical double sessions and also a twinning lunch at La Masia that will act as glue for the rest of the year. arrive, the League and the Euroleague, now a little more on track.

The Principality team in Mike James has a player that looks like three, because although he walks with a measured insouciance, as if the world didn’t care, with the ball in his hands he is the conductor, also the assistant and, above all , the scorer, frontier for any attack with the flourish and the show by flag. But Abrines was effective, seconded by Satoransky and a Mirotic who tried to take on color and shape with the passing of the minutes, always all to the beat of Laprovittola’s tango. But the real difference came in the second unit, with the Barça wardrobe, which found the sharp version of Higgins, the energy of Jakubaitis, the aim of Kalinic and above all the long-awaited authority of Vesely to reach the intermission with a difference baggy (50-39).

Nothing new in a team of outbursts and inspirations. The question, also the flaw of Jasikevicius since he took over the bench, was whether the team could maintain the differences without going through difficulties. And although Abrines and Sanli opened the curtain again with triples, Barça had a hard time finding comfortable shooting positions and undoing Monaco’s defensive framework, more intense, more gallant, more committed. Thus, what was on track in the intermission became entangled as the minutes passed, finally James, Loyd and Diallo making mischief in the rival ring. The countdown was worrying: eight points, six, five and even three… (65-62), with no news from Mirotic or Laprovittola. Monaco grew while Barça and the difference in lighting decreased, again with the fear of seeing the repeated daze and lack of character at key moments in the Catalans. But Satoransky arrived and Higgins seconded him to lower the soufflé, so that Barça achieved an energetic triumph.

See also Mohammed bin Rashid meets Central African President and Kyrgyz Prime Minister BARCELONA 80 – MONACO 70 Barcelona: Satoransky (15), Laprovittola (5), Abrines (9), Mirotic (7) and Sanli (5) -starting five-; Vesely (12), Kalinic (8), Higgins (12), Tobey (2), Kuric (0) and Jokubaitis (5). Monaco: James (14), Loyd (13), Brown (6), Diallo (13) and Motiejunas (5) -starting five-; Okobo (9), Moneke (0), Blossomgame (4), Ouattara (0) and Hall (6). Referees: Matej Boltauzer, Tomislav Hordov and Piotr Pastusiak (Slovenia). Palau Blaugrana. 6,840 spectators.

