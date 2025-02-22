The disorders of pelvic floor They are more frequent than we think. It is estimated that between 12 and 42% of women usually suffer from dysfunction, According to studies. These problems can be cataloged either in weakening or in augmented tension. The most common is that, after processes such as births or atrophy of menopause, andThe pelvic muscle tend to be weak. Therefore, this women are recommended to face a series of strengthening exercises that avoid serious situations such as prolapsses or incontinence. However, Do you know that behind your good function also highlights an essential vitamin?

The pelvic floor is the Set of muscles that from the abdominal cavity support the pelvic organs Like the bladder, the urethra, the rectum, the uterus and the vagina. Its function, in which The diaphragm also participatesis that these organs work correctly, thus avoiding genitourinary problems. Exercise and nutrition play a primary role for it.

Vitamin to help strengthen the pelvic floor

The pelvic floor begins its function from the diaphragm. Getty images

The main ones Symptoms of a pelvic floor They are the losses of urine, the incomplete emptying of the bladder and the urgent and frequent need to urinate. Among the most common risk factors are sedentary lifestyle and obesity. Over time and as investigations have been done, it has been known to have good anti -inflammatory diet It helps improve genitourinary disorders. But, studies have also observed that an essential vitamin such as Vitamin D also plays an important role.

According to studies, vitamin D is important in bone health, but also has An important function in the muscles. Thus, investigations have tried to relate the vitamin D deficit with pelvic soil disorders.

A study published in the Medium age health magazine led by reproductive health professionals, biochemists and nutritionists found that Vitamin D serum levels are lower in women with pelvic soil dysfunction compared to healthy women. Nevertheless, Researchers urge to continue concentrating on this object of studysince studies still do not yield data that are completely conclusive.





Beyond supplements: foods rich in vitamin D

Mushrooms and mushrooms. Istock

In general, vitamin D deficit usually corrected with supplements recommended by the medical professional of primary care. However, one of the best ways to prevent this decrease in its levels is in eat those foods rich in this nutrient. As they count from the Spanish Nutrition and Dietetics Academyalthough food is not enough, then There is not usually much variety that provides high levels, help regulation of levels.

So, From the academy, those who do They present a great source of this vitamin D:

Fatty fish: Bacalao, sardines, tuna, salmon and anchovies.

Bacalao, sardines, tuna, salmon and anchovies. Dairy: Sheep’s milk is the most containing vitamin D.

Sheep’s milk is the most containing vitamin D. Vegetables: Mushrooms, fungi and mushrooms are the only ones.





Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.